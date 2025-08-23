Tragedy Strikes with Firecracker Explosion: 6 Dead in Karachi Disaster

An explosion at a firecracker warehouse on Karachi's MA Jinnah Road has claimed six lives, Geo News reported. The latest victim succumbed to injuries on Saturday. The warehouse owner, Muhammad Hanif, who was injured, was arrested, while his brother Ayub remains on the run following his escape from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Both Hanif and Ayub have been charged with manslaughter and negligence, with an FIR registered at Karachi's Preedy police station. Investigations have uncovered Hanif's extensive dealings in fireworks, highlighting both domestic and international imports, alongside in-house explosive manufacturing at the warehouse.

Initial reports confirm that emergency responders found four bodies soon after the blast, with two more victims dying in hospitals. Over 30 people sustained injuries, many of them with severe burns. The bomb disposal squad reported that the explosion, heard seven kilometres away, was triggered by 500 kilograms of fireworks.

Authorities have discovered additional fireworks on site and containers filled with explosives nearby, estimating 5,000 kilograms of fireworks require immediate attention for safe disposal. Rescue operations involving police and firefighters have been ongoing, aiming to prevent further casualties.