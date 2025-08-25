Left Menu

India and Fiji Forge Stronger Ties: Shared Goals and Aspirations in Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka strengthen India-Fiji relations by emphasizing shared interests and collaboration in maritime initiatives. Key agreements include healthcare projects and agricultural advancements, highlighting mutual development priorities. The leaders commemorate the historical bonds between the two nations, fostering a united Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:53 IST
India and Fiji Forge Stronger Ties: Shared Goals and Aspirations in Focus
PM Modi addressing joint press meeting with Fiji PM Rabuka at Hyderabad House in New Delhi (Photo/ X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, underscored the deep-rooted camaraderie between India and Fiji. Speaking after Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed interest in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), Modi welcomed Fiji's participation, lauding it as a critical step towards managing maritime domains collaboratively.

Addressing a joint press conference, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Fiji as a pivotal partner in enhancing cooperation with Pacific Island countries. He praised the 'Oceans of Peace' initiative led by Rabuka, appreciating its vision for a stable, secure, and prosperous Pacific Region. The Indian Prime Minister reiterated the commitment to respect and elevate the Global South's voice in world affairs.

Both leaders celebrated their nations' shared history, including the migration of Indian 'Girmitiyas' to Fiji. Modi announced healthcare and agricultural initiatives, such as a 100-bed specialty hospital and agricultural advancements, cementing India's role in strengthening Fiji's development journey. Rabuka's visit marks a new chapter in Indo-Fijian ties, with future endeavors planned for mutual growth.

