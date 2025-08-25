India and Fiji Forge Stronger Ties: Shared Goals and Aspirations in Focus

In a significant move to bolster bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, underscored the deep-rooted camaraderie between India and Fiji. Speaking after Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed interest in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), Modi welcomed Fiji's participation, lauding it as a critical step towards managing maritime domains collaboratively.

Addressing a joint press conference, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Fiji as a pivotal partner in enhancing cooperation with Pacific Island countries. He praised the 'Oceans of Peace' initiative led by Rabuka, appreciating its vision for a stable, secure, and prosperous Pacific Region. The Indian Prime Minister reiterated the commitment to respect and elevate the Global South's voice in world affairs.

Both leaders celebrated their nations' shared history, including the migration of Indian 'Girmitiyas' to Fiji. Modi announced healthcare and agricultural initiatives, such as a 100-bed specialty hospital and agricultural advancements, cementing India's role in strengthening Fiji's development journey. Rabuka's visit marks a new chapter in Indo-Fijian ties, with future endeavors planned for mutual growth.