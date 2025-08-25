Left Menu

Taiwan Deports Japanese Influencer Over Pro-China Video

Taiwan has deported Japanese influencer Hiroyuki Tanaka after a controversial TikTok video where he claimed 'Taiwan belongs to China.' The National Immigration Agency (NIA) stated the video violated Taiwan's Immigration Act, expelling Tanaka and blacklisting another influencer involved, amid widespread criticism from Taiwanese netizens.

Updated: 25-08-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:37 IST
Japanese influencer deported from Taiwan over pro-China video (Photo/Taiwan's National Immigration Agency (NIA)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's National Immigration Agency (NIA) has taken action against Japanese social media influencer Hiroyuki Tanaka, expelling him after he appeared in a controversial TikTok video stating 'Taiwan belongs to China.' The video sparked outrage and was deemed to violate the Immigration Act, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

The footage, filmed in Taipei's Ximending LGBTQ Rainbow landmark on August 18, featured Tanaka and another Japanese national, Aira Todomi, displaying the flag of the People's Republic of China while expressing a 'deep love for China.' The NIA cited the content as inappropriate, referencing Item 13 of Article 18 of the Immigration Act, which permits deportation of individuals threatening national interests or public safety.

Tanaka, married to a Taiwanese national, admitted his involvement aimed to enhance his influence in China. While Todomi left Taiwan shortly after, both men have been blacklisted by the NIA. Taiwanese netizens and political figures condemned the video, which was reportedly made under the Taiwan-Japan visa-free program, amplifying tensions over Taiwan's sovereignty.

The NIA has reiterated its stance that while foreign visitors are welcome, any actions undermining Taiwan's sovereignty are intolerable, a sentiment underscored in their official statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

