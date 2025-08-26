India Strengthens Ties with Fiji: Agri-Drones and Health Initiatives Announced

India has announced a significant boost to its bilateral relationship with Fiji by gifting 12 agricultural drones and two mobile soil testing laboratories, an initiative disclosed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. The development comes as both nations engage in comprehensive discussions to explore avenues for economic and developmental cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi detailed a multi-faceted plan, including building a 100-bed super speciality hospital in Suva, deploying dialysis units and sea ambulances, and providing affordable medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Additionally, a 'Jaipur Foot' camp will be organized to ensure accessibility to prosthetics for those in need.

The joint announcement underscored the importance of agriculture and food security as focal points of collaboration. The agricultural sector will receive further support as India commits to sending an ITEC expert to the Fiji Sugar Corporation, reinforced by specialized training for Fijian sugar sector professionals. The exchange of memoranda signaled a new chapter in bilateral engagements, particularly in rural development and technology.