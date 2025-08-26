Left Menu

Arab League Condemns 'Massacre' in Gaza: A Call to Break Global Silence

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has condemned Israeli raids on Gaza, labeling them as deliberate crimes against civilians. He emphasized the targeted killings of journalists and urged the international community to address these ongoing atrocities.

Cairo [Egypt], August 26 (ANI/WAM): In a powerful statement, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has condemned the recent Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Aboul Gheit described the attack on the Nasser Medical Complex, where 20 individuals, including five journalists, lost their lives, as the latest in a series of targeted crimes. He highlighted an alarming statistic: over 12 journalists have been killed in the past fortnight, and hundreds have been casualties since the war began.

The Secretary-General accused Israel of attempting to obliterate truthful reporting and silence the press. He made an urgent appeal to the international community, urging them to break their silence and address the humanitarian crisis that has seen recent deaths from starvation and malnutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

