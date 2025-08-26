Left Menu

Urgent Call for Germany's Action on Afghan Refugee Crisis

Human rights groups urge Germany to expedite the relocation of over 2,000 Afghan refugees facing deportation from Pakistan. In a letter to German ministers, organizations demand rapid visa processing and evacuation to avert further threats to refugees' safety, highlighting Germany's responsibility due to past commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:09 IST
Afghan refugees in Pakistan (File photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

Several global human rights organizations have come together to urge Germany to act swiftly in relocating over 2,000 Afghan refugees from Pakistan, many of whom face the threat of deportation, as reported by Khaama Press on Monday. In a collaborative letter, they addressed Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, emphasizing the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate intervention.

Prominent signatories, including Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders, Caritas, the German Bar Association, and Doctors Without Borders, pressed the German government to expedite security screenings and visa processing. The letter stressed the need for the quick evacuation of Afghan refugees promised protection and resettlement in Germany through previous agreements, as highlighted by Khaama Press.

Khaama Press underscored Germany's moral obligation towards these individuals, many of whom face dangers due to their previous roles in advocating for democracy and human rights in Afghanistan. The organizations warned that failing to act compromises trust in Germany's commitments. Meanwhile, Germany's Interior Minister cited security concerns as the cause for delays in relocation efforts. Reports also mention incidents of Pakistani police raiding shelters and forcibly returning some refugees to Afghanistan, raising alarms over their safety. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

