Unveiled: Harrowing Exploitation in Pakistan's Brick Kilns

A recent study by Pakistan's National Commission for Human Rights exposes severe human rights abuses in Punjab's brick kilns, revealing exploitation, gender-based violence, and poor working conditions. The study highlights systemic issues including debt bondage and the lack of labour protection for vulnerable workers.

Unveiled: Harrowing Exploitation in Pakistan's Brick Kilns
Pakistan's National Commission for Human Rights has shed light on grave human rights violations occurring in the country's brick kilns, as reported by Dawn on Wednesday. The commission's recent study unearths troubling trends of exploitation and neglect within this sector.

Titled 'Unveiling exploitation and abuse in the brick kilns of Punjab,' the study documents harrowing abuses ranging from harassment and abduction to murder. Women workers face intensified vulnerability, enduring rampant sexual harassment and coerced marriages, while forced to labor under dangerous and exploitative conditions. Many brick kiln workers receive wages below the legal minimum and lack social security safety nets.

The study highlights that overwhelming poverty drives individuals into the brick kiln industry. According to Dawn, urgent loans trap 97% of workers, with 90% lacking formal contracts, making them invisible to labor protection laws. Abuse is widespread, with 92% reporting verbal abuse and many experiencing physical violence. Systemic issues, including gender-based violence and debt bondage, remain pervasive in this sector.

This investigation, covering Faisalabad and Kasur in Punjab, underscores the urgent need for reform. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised alarms about the recent federal budget, which offers insufficient support for the nation's most vulnerable, amid a prolonged inflation crisis.

