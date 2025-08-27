Historic UAE-New Zealand Trade Pact Unlocks Billions

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand has officially come into force, symbolizing a significant leap in trade and investment ties between the two countries. Signed in January 2025, this landmark accord provides a solid framework for strengthening economic collaboration across multiple sectors.

The pact is forecasted to elevate annual bilateral trade to more than $5 billion by 2032, up from an average of $1.5 billion during 2019-2023. It aims to eliminate or reduce tariffs, ease customs procedures, and foster greater private sector cooperation, marking New Zealand's debut trade alliance with a Middle Eastern nation, enhancing ties in the region.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Trade, hailed the UAE-New Zealand CEPA as a historic milestone that spurs innovation and sustainable growth for mutual gain. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister, Todd McClay, emphasized that the pact is transformative for New Zealand, offering opportunities for exporters and deepening partnerships in critical sectors like food production, energy, and education.

Under CEPA, New Zealand will allow 100% duty-free access to imports from the UAE, while 98.5% of New Zealand products will receive duty-free entry into the UAE. This expansive agreement asserts both nations' commitment to amplify their economic relationship and maximize mutual benefits. The UAE's CEPA programme is central to its foreign trade strategy, aiming to achieve $1 trillion in total trade by 2031 and double the economy's size to surpass $800 billion within the same timeframe. Launched in September 2021, it has secured agreements with 28 nations, enhancing trade access for UAE businesses globally.

