Strengthening Ties: Modi and Stubb Discuss Ukraine, Trade and Technology

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finnish President Alexander Stubb engaged in discussions on Ukraine conflict resolution, bilateral partnership advancements, and pivotal tech sectors like AI and 6G. President Stubb expressed Finland's backing for India-EU trade talks and highlighted India's influential role in global peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:21 IST
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Stubb Discuss Ukraine, Trade and Technology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finland President Alexander Stubb (Photo: X/ @narendramodi, @alexstubb). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a detailed conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. The leaders examined strategies for resolving the Ukraine conflict following recent European and American meetings. Modi emphasized India's unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the region.

In addition to the Ukraine crisis, Modi and Stubb assessed the burgeoning India-Finland bilateral relations. They reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing partnerships in quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainability. President Stubb articulated Finland's enthusiasm for concluding a beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement swiftly and the AI Impact Summit in 2026.

Amid cordial exchanges, Prime Minister Modi invited President Stubb to visit India, with both leaders pledging ongoing dialogue. In social media statements, both leaders expressed optimism about their discussions, underscoring the mutual importance of trade, technology, and fostering peaceful international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

