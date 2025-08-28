Left Menu

EU Delegation in Kyiv Hit by Russian Missiles Amid Renewed Tensions

Russia's missile attack on Kyiv severely damaged the EU delegation building, killing at least 10 and injuring dozens. EU officials condemned the attack, pledging unwavering support for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy demanded a global response, especially from China and Hungary, as tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:58 IST
EU Delegation in Kyiv Hit by Russian Missiles Amid Renewed Tensions
Damaged EU delegation building in Kyiv (Photo/X@kmathernova). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv that severely damaged the European Union (EU) delegation building, Euro News reported. At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured in the strike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Wednesday night. EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova condemned the attack, describing it as 'Moscow's true answer to peace efforts.'

European Council President Antonio Costa expressed horror at the attack, pledging the EU's continued support for Ukraine. 'The EU will not be intimidated. Russia's aggression only strengthens our resolve to stand with Ukraine and its people,' he said. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos also criticized Russia, reaffirming solidarity with EU staff and Ukrainians as she condemned the strikes as evidence of Russia's rejection of peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the missile strike in a social media post, detailing the destruction of a residential building and confirming the deaths of at least eight people, including a child. He called for stronger international action against Russia, particularly urging a response from China and Hungary. In the broader geopolitical landscape, Ukraine criticized Russia's plans to withdraw from the Council of Europe's treaty for the prevention of torture, viewing it as an implicit admission of culpability in war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: A Historical Overview

Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: A Historical Overview

 China
2
Duratuf's New Era: Revolutionizing Rubber Sheet Industry with Versatility and Ease

Duratuf's New Era: Revolutionizing Rubber Sheet Industry with Versatility an...

 India
3
Abril Paper Tech IPO: Fresh Opportunities and Expansions Ahead

Abril Paper Tech IPO: Fresh Opportunities and Expansions Ahead

 India
4
Trying to expedite rollout of export promotion mission to help exporters: Govt official.

Trying to expedite rollout of export promotion mission to help exporters: Go...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025