Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv that severely damaged the European Union (EU) delegation building, Euro News reported. At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured in the strike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Wednesday night. EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova condemned the attack, describing it as 'Moscow's true answer to peace efforts.'

European Council President Antonio Costa expressed horror at the attack, pledging the EU's continued support for Ukraine. 'The EU will not be intimidated. Russia's aggression only strengthens our resolve to stand with Ukraine and its people,' he said. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos also criticized Russia, reaffirming solidarity with EU staff and Ukrainians as she condemned the strikes as evidence of Russia's rejection of peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the missile strike in a social media post, detailing the destruction of a residential building and confirming the deaths of at least eight people, including a child. He called for stronger international action against Russia, particularly urging a response from China and Hungary. In the broader geopolitical landscape, Ukraine criticized Russia's plans to withdraw from the Council of Europe's treaty for the prevention of torture, viewing it as an implicit admission of culpability in war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)