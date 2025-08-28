Left Menu

Trump Calls for Soros to Face Racketeering Charges Amid Political Tensions

Former President Donald Trump has urged federal charges against George Soros and his son for supporting violent protests. Soros, a frequent Republican target, was defended by his foundation for promoting human rights. The DOJ declined to comment on ongoing investigations regarding the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:13 IST
Trump Calls for Soros to Face Racketeering Charges Amid Political Tensions
Billionaire investor George Soros (File Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump has called for federal racketeering charges against billionaire philanthropist George Soros and his son, Alexander. Announced through his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump criticized the Soros family for their financial support of Democrats and liberal causes.

Trump's fiery post accused George Soros and his 'radical left' son of backing violent protests across the United States, and warned that their actions have severely harmed the country. The Open Society Foundations, backed by the Soros family, denounced Trump's claims as 'outrageous' and reiterated their commitment to advancing human rights and democracy.

The Department of Justice, when asked about the former President's demands, referred to guidelines on disclosing information about ongoing investigations, providing no further comment. Meanwhile, Trump's recent call for legal action marks an uptick in his rhetoric against political adversaries.

TRENDING

1
Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam

Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam

 India
2
Finance Minister Pledges Support Amidst High US Tariffs

Finance Minister Pledges Support Amidst High US Tariffs

 India
3
Amazon Expands India Operations with New Fulfilment and Sort Centres Ahead of Festive Season

Amazon Expands India Operations with New Fulfilment and Sort Centres Ahead o...

 India
4
Dwindling Russia-China Trade: A Concern for Putin Ahead of Summit

Dwindling Russia-China Trade: A Concern for Putin Ahead of Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025