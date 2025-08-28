Trump Calls for Soros to Face Racketeering Charges Amid Political Tensions

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump has called for federal racketeering charges against billionaire philanthropist George Soros and his son, Alexander. Announced through his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump criticized the Soros family for their financial support of Democrats and liberal causes.

Trump's fiery post accused George Soros and his 'radical left' son of backing violent protests across the United States, and warned that their actions have severely harmed the country. The Open Society Foundations, backed by the Soros family, denounced Trump's claims as 'outrageous' and reiterated their commitment to advancing human rights and democracy.

The Department of Justice, when asked about the former President's demands, referred to guidelines on disclosing information about ongoing investigations, providing no further comment. Meanwhile, Trump's recent call for legal action marks an uptick in his rhetoric against political adversaries.