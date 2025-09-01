Left Menu

PM Modi Condemns Terrorism at SCO Summit, Calls for United Stand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message against terrorism at the SCO summit in Tianjin. He criticized countries supporting terrorism and called for a united fight against it. Modi emphasized zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and India's initiatives in combating global extremism.

01-09-2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Youtube of PM Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Tianjin, delivering a forceful address against terrorism. He blasted certain countries for their overt support of terrorism, labeling it a 'challenge for all of humanity,' and urged a unified response against such threats.

In light of the recent Pahalgam attack, where 26 individuals were killed, Modi emphasized the necessity for zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism. He reinforced the importance of the SCO's foundational pillars—security, connectivity, and opportunity—in the fight against extremism and separatism.

Modi highlighted India's proactive measures in combating terror, including initiatives against Al Qaeda and terror financing. His call for global action was directed towards SCO members, including Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, present at the session. The summit also underscored India's active role as a key SCO member since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

