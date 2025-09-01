Left Menu

Bangladesh Prepares for Pivotal Elections Amid Political Unrest

Amid rising tension before next February's elections, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus met Army Chief General Wakar-Uz-Zaman to discuss the military's role in supporting civil administration. Yunus highlighted the importance of coordination for a successful electoral process, while Zaman pledged full army support.

Bangladesh Prepares for Pivotal Elections Amid Political Unrest
Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

On Monday, Bangladesh's army chief, General Wakar-Uz-Zaman, met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to deliberate on the army's involvement in maintaining order during a tense pre-election period. Yunus expressed gratitude towards the military's efforts to uphold law and order, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

Yunus stressed the need for better-defined roles for the army, emphasizing a streamlined command structure and coordination between government forces ahead of the elections scheduled for February next year. He promised a transparent electoral process featuring high voter turnout and increased participation from women and youth, aiming for international credibility.

General Zaman reassured Yunus of the army's unwavering support for the Interim Government's plans. The Chief Adviser also warned of potential dangers should the electoral process be questioned, reaffirming the elections' importance. Yunus's separate meetings with key political leaders focused on ensuring a conducive atmosphere for the upcoming elections, reported the Dhaka Tribune.

