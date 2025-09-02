Diplomatic Rifts: US-India Tensions Rise Amid Allegations of Trump's Pakistan Dealings

In a striking revelation, former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has accused former US President Donald Trump of jeopardizing the critical US-India relationship by prioritizing Pakistan due to personal business interests. Speaking with the MeidasTouch Network, Sullivan underscored the strategic importance of aligning with India, especially in countering China's global influence.

Sullivan's comments surface amidst growing friction between Washington and New Delhi, largely stemming from hefty tariffs imposed on Indian goods and penalties linked to Russian oil imports. The allegations have sparked concerns among US allies, with fears that Washington's reliability as a partner may be compromised.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence that the longstanding trade issues between the two democracies can be resolved, highlighting India's shared values with the US. However, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro took a firmer stance, condemning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meetings with autocratic leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, urging a realignment with Western democracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)