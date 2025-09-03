China’s Bold Display at Military Parade Amid Calls for Global Peace

In a momentous display of military power, China commemorated the 80th anniversary of World War II's conclusion with an extravagant parade on Wednesday. The event drew notable international attendees, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as the nation projected its formidable defense capabilities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a resonant speech, reaffirming China's dedication to peaceful development. Xi described China's resurgence as "unstoppable" and emphasized its pivotal role in advancing global peace and development, positioning the country on "the right side of history." He stressed the importance of international cooperation in building a harmonious global community.

Xi Jinping called upon the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to transform into a world-class military force capable of safeguarding national sovereignty. His address highlighted the need for universal security and urged nations to eradicate the roots of conflict, advocating for a future rooted in equality and mutual respect. China's commemorative date, September 3, marks its victory over Japan in 1945, a significant milestone in the country's historical narrative.

