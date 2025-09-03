Trump Accuses Xi of Anti-U.S. Conspiracy at China's Grand Military Parade
President Donald Trump accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of conspiring against the U.S. after North Korea's Kim Jong-un and Russia's Vladimir Putin attended China's largest military parade. The event marked World War II's end, with Xi emphasizing China's unstoppable path to peaceful development and unity among nations.
- Country:
- United States
In a striking statement, U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of "conspiring against" America. This accusation follows the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at China's largest-ever military parade, a day that marks the end of World War II.
China celebrates September 3 as Victory Day, commemorating Japan's surrender in 1945. Trump's social media post extended regards to Xi, Putin, and Kim sarcastically, questioning Xi's acknowledgment of U.S. contributions during World War II, when many American lives were lost aiding China's victory.
During the parade, President Xi touted China's commitment to peaceful development, describing its resurgence as "unstoppable." He urged the global community to choose peace over conflict and called on the Chinese military to bolster national security and global peace efforts.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Xi Jinping
- China
- North Korea
- Russia
- military parade
- World War II
- conspiracy
- peace
- development
ALSO READ
Taiwan Stands for Peace Amidst Chinese Military Parade Criticism
China’s Bold Display at Military Parade Amid Calls for Global Peace
Chinese Stocks Dip Following Mega Military Parade
Unveiling Power: China's Military Parade Showcases Advanced Weaponry and Diplomatic Might
Drone Crash Causes Train Delays in Russia's Rostov Region