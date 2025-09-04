Nepal Rebuts China's Global Security Initiative Claims

Nepal has firmly denied China's claims that it endorsed the Global Security Initiative (GSI) during Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to China. Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai clarified that the country supports only the Global Development Initiative (GDI), in line with its non-aligned foreign policy.

China's Foreign Ministry previously stated Nepal expressed support for several initiatives, including the GSI. However, the Nepali embassy in Beijing reported no such endorsement. The GSI, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, aims at redefining international security through cooperation, yet Nepal remains resistant due to its strategic implications.

China has historically asserted claims that Nepal has not officially acknowledged. This ongoing diplomatic dilemma highlights Nepal's consistent rejection of the GSI, despite Beijing's efforts to garner support. Past claims by Chinese diplomats have often added to the complexity of Nepal-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)