Russia Dismisses GPS Jamming Allegations as EU's 'Cynical Plot'

Russia denies claims of jamming the GPS of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane, labeling them as distractions from EU's own economic challenges. Moscow urges focus on real issues while affirming its stance against the influence of Western narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:12 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has flatly rejected accusations that it tried to interfere with the GPS system of a plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. At a Thursday press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed these allegations as 'preposterous' and '100% false,' according to RT.

Zakharova argued that these claims represent a 'cynical plot' by Western countries, particularly the EU, to shift attention from internal economic problems and the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, China. She emphasized that this is part of a broader 'web of lies' designed to tarnish Russia's image on the global stage.

Alongside these denials, data from Flightradar24 showed that von der Leyen's aircraft experienced no GPS issues during its flight. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced there would be no investigation into the incident, emphasizing that the disturbances were not considered 'hybrid or cyber threats,' as per RT. In the face of continuing allegations from Nordic and Baltic states of Russian interference in their communications, von der Leyen affirmed the EU's solidarity, particularly with Poland.

