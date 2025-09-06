Modi and Trump: A Complex Yet Resilient India-US Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly reciprocates US President Donald Trump's positive assessment of India-US ties, calling their relationship a 'Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership'. Despite Trump's displeasure over some actions of PM Modi, both leaders emphasize the importance of their unique relationship anchored in shared interests and values.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's commendation of India-US relations, expressing deep appreciation for Trump's positive remarks. Modi highlighted their 'forward-looking' Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.
During a White House announcement, Trump called the India-US relationship 'very special' and affirmed his friendship with Modi, stating there's 'nothing to worry about'. However, he expressed dissatisfaction with some of Modi's recent actions.
According to a response on Truth Social, Trump dismissed concerns about losing India and Russia to China but criticized India's oil purchases from Russia. Modi and Trump continue to focus on the India-US partnership's shared democratic values and interests, as noted by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.