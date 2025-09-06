Modi and Trump: A Complex Yet Resilient India-US Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's commendation of India-US relations, expressing deep appreciation for Trump's positive remarks. Modi highlighted their 'forward-looking' Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.

During a White House announcement, Trump called the India-US relationship 'very special' and affirmed his friendship with Modi, stating there's 'nothing to worry about'. However, he expressed dissatisfaction with some of Modi's recent actions.

According to a response on Truth Social, Trump dismissed concerns about losing India and Russia to China but criticized India's oil purchases from Russia. Modi and Trump continue to focus on the India-US partnership's shared democratic values and interests, as noted by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.