Vulnerable Ambitions: China's Amphibious Fleet Faces Strategic Limits

The Chinese military has deployed a new fleet of landing bridge ships to bolster its amphibious assault capabilities. However, defense analyst Shen Ming-shih argues that these ships may be ineffective in any potential invasion of Taiwan due to their extreme vulnerability.

Shen, a research fellow at the Institute for National Defence and Security Research, suggests that the deployment of these vessels by the People's Liberation Army Navy's East Sea Fleet indicates a focused strategic interest in Taiwan. These ships, known as the Donggong 401, 402, and 403, feature a 120-meter bridge at their front designed for tanks and armored vehicles to disembark directly onto the shore and a rear ramp to connect with roll-on/roll-off ferries, creating a mobile bridge network for rapid troop deployment.

According to Shen, the ships are unarmed and highly exposed, making them susceptible to precision-guided missiles and airstrikes from Taiwan, particularly during transit. He noted that a successful missile hit could decimate the vessels and their onboard armored vehicles before nearing landing zones. The stationary position required for connecting with ferries or amphibious vessels also raises their vulnerability to missile strikes, potentially jeopardizing landing operations. Beyond beachheads, Shen pointed out that Taiwan's advanced systems, such as the Thunderbolt-2000 and HIMARS, alongside strategic ambush tactics, could effectively neutralize these ships, as reported by the Taipei Times.

