Ex-Diplomat KP Fabian Critiques Trump's Trade Remarks

Former diplomat KP Fabian cautioned against taking President Trump's remarks on India and tariffs at face value, calling them contradictory. He noted PM Modi's diplomatic response as apt and emphasized proper negotiations over public threats in US-India trade relations. Fabian also defended India's stance on Russian oil and immigration issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:27 IST
Former diplomat KP Fabian (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former diplomat KP Fabian has criticized US President Donald Trump for his contradictory comments concerning India, tariffs, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic reaction. Fabian stressed the importance of interpreting Trump's remarks with caution, highlighting the inconsistency in Trump's statements about losing India to China and then claiming the opposite.

Fabian praised PM Modi for responding diplomatically to Trump's positive statements on India-US relations, noting, "PM Modi has done the correct thing diplomatically... But I do not think these two tweets make much of a difference at this stage." He warned against overanalyzing Trump's statements as definitive policy shifts.

Addressing US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's claims that India would succumb to Washington's tariff demands, Fabian stated his belief that India would not yield. He urged for respectful negotiations over threats between the two nations on trade issues.

On the Union Finance Ministry's decision-making concerning Russian oil trade, Fabian supported the ministry, asserting that national interest guides their actions. He also dismissed Trump's tariff justifications as baseless and incorrect.

Reacting to reports linking Modi's stance to Trump's Nobel Peace Prize ambitions, Fabian pointed out Trump's misjudgment of India's resolve. Addressing anti-immigrant protests in Australia, he backed the MEA's handling, commenting on the need for calm and non-violence.

