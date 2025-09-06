Left Menu

Diplomatic Thaw: Trump's Positive Turn in US-India Relations

Former Indian Ambassador Jawed Ashraf welcomes the positive developments in US-India relations, citing a softening of President Trump's tone and remarks on India's strategic importance. Ashraf urges cautious optimism, emphasizing India's consistent diplomatic approach and highlighting both nations' strategic interests amid global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:08 IST
Former Ambassador of India to France and Monaco Jawed Ashraf (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an encouraging shift, former Indian Ambassador Jawed Ashraf has praised the recent positive engagement between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ashraf noted that this development reflects a de-escalation in the previously heated rhetoric from the US side, which had been marked by aggressive language and punitive tariffs.

Despite often using a harsh tone in his public discourse, Trump has been more measured in his remarks about Modi, acknowledging the importance of the US-India relationship. This change is seen as a strategic move amidst concerns of losing India as a global ally, highlighted by images of Modi alongside Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, causing ripples in US political circles.

Jawed Ashraf cautiously welcomes this diplomatic thaw but warns against overinterpreting Trump's words, noting Trump's history of unpredictability. The former ambassador underscores India's consistent, principled stance and willingness to negotiate, while continuing to protect its core national interests and sovereignty, urging calm in navigating future relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

