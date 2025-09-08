Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Call for Tariffs Amidst Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocates for tariffs on countries maintaining ties with Russia in response to its aggression. He declines Putin's offer for Moscow talks, urging the Russian leader to visit Kyiv instead. Zelenskyy continues to push for sanctions after Russia's recent aerial assault on Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:40 IST
Zelenskyy's Call for Tariffs Amidst Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Photo/X@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a firm stance against continued aggression by Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has endorsed the imposition of tariffs on nations maintaining economic relations with Russia. During a recent interview with ABC News' Martha Raddatz, Zelenskyy emphasized that these economic penalties remain a viable strategy.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks came after a high-profile meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit involving leaders like Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping, which was noted for its show of unity despite existing U.S. tariffs over oil trade with Moscow. Zelenskyy declined Russian President Putin's invitation for talks in Moscow, citing ongoing missile attacks on Ukraine.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Zelenskyy suggested that Putin, if sincere about dialogue, should come to Kyiv. Accusing Putin of using talks as a delay tactic, Zelenskyy urged strong sanctions following Russia's latest aerial assault, underscoring the need for international punitive measures against Moscow.

TRENDING

1
Honoring Bravery: Arunachal CM Awards Ex Gratia to Hero's Widow

Honoring Bravery: Arunachal CM Awards Ex Gratia to Hero's Widow

 India
2
EU Targets Russian Financial Networks and Energy Sector with New Sanctions

EU Targets Russian Financial Networks and Energy Sector with New Sanctions

 Global
3
Caribbean Catastrophe: US Violates International Law with Deadly Drug Boat Strike

Caribbean Catastrophe: US Violates International Law with Deadly Drug Boat S...

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025