In a firm stance against continued aggression by Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has endorsed the imposition of tariffs on nations maintaining economic relations with Russia. During a recent interview with ABC News' Martha Raddatz, Zelenskyy emphasized that these economic penalties remain a viable strategy.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks came after a high-profile meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit involving leaders like Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping, which was noted for its show of unity despite existing U.S. tariffs over oil trade with Moscow. Zelenskyy declined Russian President Putin's invitation for talks in Moscow, citing ongoing missile attacks on Ukraine.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Zelenskyy suggested that Putin, if sincere about dialogue, should come to Kyiv. Accusing Putin of using talks as a delay tactic, Zelenskyy urged strong sanctions following Russia's latest aerial assault, underscoring the need for international punitive measures against Moscow.