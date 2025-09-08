Chronicling Friendship: China-India War Ties Remembered

At a seminar commemorating the 80th anniversary of critical wartime victories, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlighted the historical camaraderie between China and India. Addressing participants at the Chinese Embassy in India, Xu stressed the significance of remembering past sacrifices for future peace.

Xu praised India's unwavering support during the war, recognizing the contributions of Indian workers on the Ledo Road and the impactful roles of Indian medical professionals like Dr. Kotnis and Dr. Basu. He invoked Mahatma Gandhi's sympathetic words for China's struggles, illustrating deep shared ties.

Emphasizing lessons from history, Xu underscored the importance of equality, peace, and collaboration among nations. Looking forward, he urged a strategic perspective on China-India relations, promoting mutual respect and cooperation. Xu advocated for strengthened economic and cultural exchanges, and joint efforts in global affairs to foster an inclusive and peaceful world order.