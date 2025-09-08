Left Menu

Chronicling Friendship: China-India War Ties Remembered

In a seminar in India marking the 80th anniversary of wartime victories, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong underscored historical bonds between China and India. He reminisced about past collaborations, highlighted key contributions, and advocated for stronger bilateral and global ties, emphasizing peace and shared progress for a brighter future.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong addresses the seminar on the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, stressing China-India friendship and cooperation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At a seminar commemorating the 80th anniversary of critical wartime victories, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlighted the historical camaraderie between China and India. Addressing participants at the Chinese Embassy in India, Xu stressed the significance of remembering past sacrifices for future peace.

Xu praised India's unwavering support during the war, recognizing the contributions of Indian workers on the Ledo Road and the impactful roles of Indian medical professionals like Dr. Kotnis and Dr. Basu. He invoked Mahatma Gandhi's sympathetic words for China's struggles, illustrating deep shared ties.

Emphasizing lessons from history, Xu underscored the importance of equality, peace, and collaboration among nations. Looking forward, he urged a strategic perspective on China-India relations, promoting mutual respect and cooperation. Xu advocated for strengthened economic and cultural exchanges, and joint efforts in global affairs to foster an inclusive and peaceful world order.

