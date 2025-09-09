Left Menu

Nepal's Political Turmoil: Ministers Resign Amid Deadly Protests, Calls for PM's Ouster

Amid escalating protests in Nepal, Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari resigned over the government's crackdown, echoing a similar departure by the Home Minister. The protests, which have led to numerous fatalities, demand accountability from Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and highlight increasing discontent with the government's authoritarian actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:10 IST

Security tightened as protesters flout curfew (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political landscape is in turmoil as Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari resigned on Tuesday, condemning the government's severe crackdown on 'Gen Z' protesters that resulted in 19 fatalities. His resignation, as reported by local media, aligns him with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress and came a day after widespread unrest in Kathmandu and beyond.

Adhikari's departure follows that of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who quit in the face of public outcry over the government's handling of protests. Adhikari's resignation letter, cited by Kathmandu Post, accused the state of moving towards authoritarianism by suppressing democratic rights and employing violence in response to peaceful demonstrations.

Youth protests continued to erupt around Nepal's Parliament in defiance of an imposed curfew. Protesters, devoid of banners, have taken a stance against government corruption, with criticism mounting from both opposition and ruling parties regarding the government's repressive measures. Authorities responded by reinforcing curfews while international scrutiny grows over the deadliest protest crackdown seen in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

