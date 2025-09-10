Left Menu

IndiGo Resumes Kathmandu Flights Amid Heightened Security

IndiGo has recommenced flights in and out of Kathmandu after Tribhuvan International Airport reopened post-Gen Z protests. Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority cited improved conditions. Amid continued security measures, authorities reported arrests and confiscations following violent protests driven by bans on social media. A curfew remains in place across the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:09 IST
IndiGo Resumes Kathmandu Flights Amid Heightened Security
Representative Image (Photo/X@IndiGo6E). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo airlines has resumed its flight services to and from Kathmandu following the reopening of Tribhuvan International Airport, closed earlier due to widespread Gen Z protests. The airline issued a travel advisory, urging passengers to remain informed of their flight schedules due to the progressive restoration of services.

The announcements came as Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority officially declared the airport's reopening, stating that previous suspensions were lifted in accordance with a decision made by the airport's security committee. Travelers are advised to contact their airlines for updates and ensure they carry necessary documentation.

Ongoing security operations in Kathmandu have resulted in the arrest of 27 individuals involved in violent protests, and the confiscation of numerous weapons, the Nepalese Army confirmed. Protests erupted on September 8, sparked by governmental bans on social media platforms, leading to significant unrest and a curfew across multiple cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-US appeals court reinstates Copyright Office director fired by Trump

UPDATE 1-US appeals court reinstates Copyright Office director fired by Trum...

 Global
2
Mega-Church Scandal: Apostolic Betrayal

Mega-Church Scandal: Apostolic Betrayal

 Global
3
Revamping Mental Health Facilities: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Pledge for IHBAS

Revamping Mental Health Facilities: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Pledge for IHBAS

 India
4
Squash Stars Shine: Indian Pros Dominate HCL Tournament

Squash Stars Shine: Indian Pros Dominate HCL Tournament

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025