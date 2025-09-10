IndiGo Resumes Kathmandu Flights Amid Heightened Security

IndiGo airlines has resumed its flight services to and from Kathmandu following the reopening of Tribhuvan International Airport, closed earlier due to widespread Gen Z protests. The airline issued a travel advisory, urging passengers to remain informed of their flight schedules due to the progressive restoration of services.

The announcements came as Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority officially declared the airport's reopening, stating that previous suspensions were lifted in accordance with a decision made by the airport's security committee. Travelers are advised to contact their airlines for updates and ensure they carry necessary documentation.

Ongoing security operations in Kathmandu have resulted in the arrest of 27 individuals involved in violent protests, and the confiscation of numerous weapons, the Nepalese Army confirmed. Protests erupted on September 8, sparked by governmental bans on social media platforms, leading to significant unrest and a curfew across multiple cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)