Left Menu

Growing Concerns Over Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan

Balochistan faces a troubling spate of enforced disappearances with five individuals reportedly abducted recently. Families are urgently calling for action and highlighting the ongoing human rights crisis. Authorities are urged to address these disappearances that predominantly target activists, students, and professionals, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:49 IST
Growing Concerns Over Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan
Families plead for justice as enforced disappearances continue in Balochistan (Photo/X@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Balochistan is witnessing a disturbing rise in enforced disappearances, with reports indicating that five individuals have been abducted from different districts recently. The families of these victims have passionately appealed for their swift recovery, shedding light on the persistent human rights crisis plaguing the region, according to The Balochistan Post.

In Turbat's Sangani Sar, security forces from Pakistan allegedly raided the residence of Baqir, son of Shakir, in the dead of night. Since his apprehension, no information has been made publicly available regarding his whereabouts, leaving his family desperate for answers. Similarly, on July 10, two students, Dost Ali Baloch and Shahzaib Baloch, were reportedly seized from Winder. Despite a lapse of over two months, their families report that no charges have been brought against them, nor have they been presented in a court of law, prompting calls for justice.

Further incidents saw Saqib, son of Haji Ahmed Khan Buzdar, taken from Quetta on August 27, and Shafqat Naz, a medical professional and former vice president of the Baloch Students Organisation, abducted in front of his family. These events underscore a broader, troubling trend of targeting prominent activists, students, and professionals in Balochistan, with the relatives of the disappeared demanding urgent state intervention to halt this grave situation.

TRENDING

1
Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

 India
2
Supreme Court's Verdict on Timelines for Assent: A Constitutional Dilemma

Supreme Court's Verdict on Timelines for Assent: A Constitutional Dilemma

 India
3
Surging Solar: India's Ambitious Energy Transformation

Surging Solar: India's Ambitious Energy Transformation

 India
4
Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025