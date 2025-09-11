Growing Concerns Over Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan

Balochistan is witnessing a disturbing rise in enforced disappearances, with reports indicating that five individuals have been abducted from different districts recently. The families of these victims have passionately appealed for their swift recovery, shedding light on the persistent human rights crisis plaguing the region, according to The Balochistan Post.

In Turbat's Sangani Sar, security forces from Pakistan allegedly raided the residence of Baqir, son of Shakir, in the dead of night. Since his apprehension, no information has been made publicly available regarding his whereabouts, leaving his family desperate for answers. Similarly, on July 10, two students, Dost Ali Baloch and Shahzaib Baloch, were reportedly seized from Winder. Despite a lapse of over two months, their families report that no charges have been brought against them, nor have they been presented in a court of law, prompting calls for justice.

Further incidents saw Saqib, son of Haji Ahmed Khan Buzdar, taken from Quetta on August 27, and Shafqat Naz, a medical professional and former vice president of the Baloch Students Organisation, abducted in front of his family. These events underscore a broader, troubling trend of targeting prominent activists, students, and professionals in Balochistan, with the relatives of the disappeared demanding urgent state intervention to halt this grave situation.