Taiwan's President Warns of China's Expanding Global Ambitions

In a stark warning to global leaders, Taiwanese President William Lai has raised alarms over China's growing military might and diplomatic reach, labeling them as threats that extend beyond his nation's borders. Speaking to the Taipei Times, Lai emphasized the need for Taiwan to collaborate with democratic allies to preserve peace in the Indo-Pacific through a strategy of deterrence and strength.

Lai cited China's Belt and Road Initiative, the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the internationalization of the yuan as deliberate attempts by Beijing to overturn the existing global order led by democratic nations. He expressed concerns over China's military activities, including drills around Taiwan and joint exercises with Russia, suggesting ambitions that stretch well beyond Taiwan itself.

Highlighting Taiwan's strategic importance in global supply chains, especially in sectors like semiconductors and ICT, Lai stressed the island's role as a vital partner to the international community. He announced plans to boost Taiwan's defense spending, aiming for 3.32% of GDP next year and 5% by 2030, and outlined efforts to diversify trade away from China. Despite facing criticism, Lai defended these national security strategies as necessary to counter Chinese espionage, political infiltration, and disinformation campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)