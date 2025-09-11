India-Mauritius Forge Stronger Ties: Modi Unveils Economic Package

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in dialogue with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi on Thursday. The discussions centered around fortifying bilateral relations between the two nations with an emphasis on taking foreign policy beyond the confines of New Delhi.

A highlighted outcome of the meeting was India's announcement of an elaborate economic package tailored for Mauritius. This package aims to enrich infrastructure, augment employment, and enhance healthcare services. Specific projects include the development of the Port Louis port, the Chagos Marine Protected Area, and the introduction of electric buses, alongside the establishment of scientific and educational ties.

Trade in local currencies is poised to deepen financial cooperation, following the introduction of UPI and RuPay cards in Mauritius last year. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that these initiatives are not mere assistance but a strategic investment in the shared future of both countries, highlighting India's role in regional security and economic development.