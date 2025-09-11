Left Menu

India Rebukes Pakistan's Persistent Terrorism Tactics at UNHRC

In a strong condemnation, India criticized Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and misusing international platforms, calling out its attempts to propagate falsehoods. India's diplomat Kshitij Tyagi highlighted the nation's commitment to defending sovereignty and protecting citizens against cross-border threats, emphasizing no need for advice from a state supporting terror.

India's diplomat Kshitij Tyagi addresses the UNHRC session in Geneva (Photo: UN TV) . Image Credit: ANI
During a session at the United Nations Human Rights Council, India delivered a forceful rebuttal to Pakistan's ongoing cross-border terrorism activities. Diplomat Kshitij Tyagi accused Pakistan of abusing international forums like the OIC and spreading misinformation, reinforcing India's stance on self-defense and national sovereignty.

Tyagi sharply criticized Pakistan, equating it to a 'dump truck' disgorging 'recycled falsehoods' at the UNHRC. He denounced Islamabad's fixation on India, framing it as an attempt to validate the state's existence. India's intention to continue revealing Pakistan's systematic manipulation and falsehoods before international bodies was made clear.

Highlighting past terrorist attacks in India, Tyagi reiterated the pressing threat of cross-border terrorism orchestrated by Pakistan. He underscored Pakistan's history of providing sanctuary to terrorists and its blatant hypocrisy in exploiting global platforms to further its agenda. India remains resolute in safeguarding its citizens and exposing Pakistan's strategies.

