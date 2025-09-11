Left Menu

Balochistan's Silent Crisis: Enforced Disappearances and the Call for Justice

The detention of Mir Yousaf Qalandrani highlights a disturbing pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, affecting numerous families, including political activists and ordinary citizens. Led by activists like Sammi Deen Baloch, the families demand accountability and justice amidst a backdrop of sustained humanitarian anguish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:25 IST
Generations lost: Qalandrani family highlights Balochistan's enforced disappearance crisis (Image: X/SammiBaluch). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Sammi Deen Baloch, a leading human rights activist, has condemned the arrest and detention of Mir Yousaf Qalandrani, a resident of the Tootak area in Khuzdar. This incident, she asserts, is part of a broader series of enforced disappearances targeting the Qalandrani family and others across Balochistan.

Back in 2011, fifteen relatives, including Mir Yousaf's siblings Mir Atiq ur Rahman, Mir Khalil ur Rahman, and Mir Waseem ur Rahman, were abducted from Toti in Balochistan and remain missing to date. Baloch highlights that for over twenty years, enforced disappearances have been a persistent crisis in the region, with families left devastated and without answers.

Human rights organizations continue to document this troubling trend of state agencies detaining Baloch activists, students, and civilians, often without due process. The humanitarian toll is significant, with thousands of families enduring the pain of not knowing the fate of their loved ones. Activists and affected families appeal for transparency and justice, to put an end to this ongoing human rights crisis.

