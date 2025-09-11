Balochistan's Silent Crisis: Enforced Disappearances and the Call for Justice

Sammi Deen Baloch, a leading human rights activist, has condemned the arrest and detention of Mir Yousaf Qalandrani, a resident of the Tootak area in Khuzdar. This incident, she asserts, is part of a broader series of enforced disappearances targeting the Qalandrani family and others across Balochistan.

Back in 2011, fifteen relatives, including Mir Yousaf's siblings Mir Atiq ur Rahman, Mir Khalil ur Rahman, and Mir Waseem ur Rahman, were abducted from Toti in Balochistan and remain missing to date. Baloch highlights that for over twenty years, enforced disappearances have been a persistent crisis in the region, with families left devastated and without answers.

Human rights organizations continue to document this troubling trend of state agencies detaining Baloch activists, students, and civilians, often without due process. The humanitarian toll is significant, with thousands of families enduring the pain of not knowing the fate of their loved ones. Activists and affected families appeal for transparency and justice, to put an end to this ongoing human rights crisis.