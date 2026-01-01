DJ Party Drama: Police and Activists Clash in Shankumugham

A DJ party in Shankumugham, meant to celebrate the New Year, turned into a scene of conflict between police and activists from the SFI and DYFI, according to police reports.

The privately organized event included volunteers from the student and youth wings of the CPI(M) to manage the crowd. Despite instructions to conclude by midnight due to security, the festivities persisted, prompting police intervention.

The altercation escalated as activists refused to cease the event. Police claim they were evicted forcefully, whereas DYFI leaders accused the police of using excessive force. Both groups plan to lodge complaints with local authorities. Investigations are in progress.

