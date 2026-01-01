Left Menu

DJ Party Drama: Police and Activists Clash in Shankumugham

Police and activists clashed at a New Year DJ party in Shankumugham, organized by a private firm with SFI and DYFI volunteers. Despite orders to end by midnight, the event continued, resulting in an altercation and alleged police lathi charge. Complaints will be filed against the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A DJ party in Shankumugham, meant to celebrate the New Year, turned into a scene of conflict between police and activists from the SFI and DYFI, according to police reports.

The privately organized event included volunteers from the student and youth wings of the CPI(M) to manage the crowd. Despite instructions to conclude by midnight due to security, the festivities persisted, prompting police intervention.

The altercation escalated as activists refused to cease the event. Police claim they were evicted forcefully, whereas DYFI leaders accused the police of using excessive force. Both groups plan to lodge complaints with local authorities. Investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

