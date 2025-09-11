Karachi Traders Revolt Against Utility Fee Hike

Small traders in Karachi have expressed vehement opposition to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) sudden decision to double utility charges on commercial electricity bills, according to The Express Tribune. They have threatened to halt bill payments if the increase is not rescinded.

Atiq Mir, Chairman of All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, called the fee hike from Rs 400 to Rs 750 per month "blatant deception," noting it was implemented without prior consultation. He questioned the mayor of Karachi on what municipal improvements could justify such a steep increase, accusing the KMC of overburdening traders to boost revenue.

Mir highlighted the deteriorating civic conditions, including poor drainage and uncollected garbage, which already challenge businesses. He accused KMC and K-Electric of collusion, stating the power utility is earning a commission while increasing fees for traders. Mir urged the federal government to intervene, as tensions rise over economic strains and infrastructure failures.

