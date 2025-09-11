Left Menu

Building Bridges: Trump's Aide Highlights US-India Relations Amid Tariff Talks

Sergio Gor, President Trump's nominee for US Ambassador to India, underscores the strong friendship between Trump and Modi. He emphasizes progress in US-India tariff negotiations and hints at a resolution soon. The administration prioritizes reducing India's reliance on Russian oil as part of broader global peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:56 IST
Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump's close aide and nominee for the post of US Ambassador to India (Photo/US Senate Committe on Foreign Relations). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United States

In a move to solidify international ties, Sergio Gor, envisioned as the US Ambassador to India, shed light on the close rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. Gor emphasized their 'deep friendship' as a pivotal factor in ongoing tariff negotiations, suggesting that the nations are closer to a deal than perceived.

During his confirmation hearing, Gor illustrated Trump's distinct stance toward India, contrasting the President's general criticism of other global leaders. Highlights of the hearing noted Trump's enduring praise for Modi, reinforcing their 'incredible relationship' as crucial to US-India diplomatic endeavors.

Gor vocalized optimism about resolving the contentious 50 percent tariffs issue concerning Indian products within weeks. Amid rising tensions, Trump has also been scrutinizing the EU to escalate tariffs on India and China. Concurrently, the US is pressing India to diminish its reliance on Russian oil, aligning with broader efforts to foster global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

