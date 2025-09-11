Building Bridges: Trump's Aide Highlights US-India Relations Amid Tariff Talks

In a move to solidify international ties, Sergio Gor, envisioned as the US Ambassador to India, shed light on the close rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. Gor emphasized their 'deep friendship' as a pivotal factor in ongoing tariff negotiations, suggesting that the nations are closer to a deal than perceived.

During his confirmation hearing, Gor illustrated Trump's distinct stance toward India, contrasting the President's general criticism of other global leaders. Highlights of the hearing noted Trump's enduring praise for Modi, reinforcing their 'incredible relationship' as crucial to US-India diplomatic endeavors.

Gor vocalized optimism about resolving the contentious 50 percent tariffs issue concerning Indian products within weeks. Amid rising tensions, Trump has also been scrutinizing the EU to escalate tariffs on India and China. Concurrently, the US is pressing India to diminish its reliance on Russian oil, aligning with broader efforts to foster global peace.

