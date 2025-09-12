Sergio Gor Vows to Strengthen US-India Ties Amid Quad and BRICS Dynamics
Sergio Gor, nominated as US Ambassador to India, pledges commitment to strengthen Quad ties during a Senate hearing. He addresses Indo-Pacific cooperation, tariffs, and BRICS challenges, emphasizing India's role as a counterweight to China. Gor underscores the importance of collaboration amidst diplomatic complexities.
- Country:
- United States
Sergio Gor, nominated by President Trump to be the next US Ambassador to India, expressed unwavering commitment to enhancing Quad relations during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. He emphasized President Trump's dedication to meeting with Quad members, underscoring the grouping's strategic significance.
Gor pledged to foster robust India-US cooperation within the Quad framework, citing the productive dialogue initiated by Secretary Rubio upon his State Department appointment. Notably, Gor indicated plans for a forthcoming Quad meeting and commended joint military exercises such as recent trainings involving U.S. and Indian troops in Alaska.
Addressing contentious issues, Gor highlighted the challenges with India's Russian oil purchases, advocating for concerted global tariff policies. He recognized India's critical role in counterbalancing China within BRICS, amid recent discussions on de-dollarisation. Gor reassured the Senate of India's openness to engagement, pivotal in navigating BRICS complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump administration requests emergency ruling to remove Fed governor Lisa Cook before meeting next week, reports AP.
Trump Administration Boosts Philippines Aid amidst Health Crisis
Trump Administration's $250M Health Aid to the Philippines
Ex-FBI Officials Sue Trump Administration Over Unjust Firings
Steep US Tariffs Shrink India's Shrimp Export Prospects