Sergio Gor Vows to Strengthen US-India Ties Amid Quad and BRICS Dynamics

Sergio Gor, nominated as US Ambassador to India, pledges commitment to strengthen Quad ties during a Senate hearing. He addresses Indo-Pacific cooperation, tariffs, and BRICS challenges, emphasizing India's role as a counterweight to China. Gor underscores the importance of collaboration amidst diplomatic complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:35 IST
US President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to India, Sergio Gor (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sergio Gor, nominated by President Trump to be the next US Ambassador to India, expressed unwavering commitment to enhancing Quad relations during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. He emphasized President Trump's dedication to meeting with Quad members, underscoring the grouping's strategic significance.

Gor pledged to foster robust India-US cooperation within the Quad framework, citing the productive dialogue initiated by Secretary Rubio upon his State Department appointment. Notably, Gor indicated plans for a forthcoming Quad meeting and commended joint military exercises such as recent trainings involving U.S. and Indian troops in Alaska.

Addressing contentious issues, Gor highlighted the challenges with India's Russian oil purchases, advocating for concerted global tariff policies. He recognized India's critical role in counterbalancing China within BRICS, amid recent discussions on de-dollarisation. Gor reassured the Senate of India's openness to engagement, pivotal in navigating BRICS complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

