Sergio Gor Vows to Strengthen US-India Ties Amid Quad and BRICS Dynamics

Sergio Gor, nominated by President Trump to be the next US Ambassador to India, expressed unwavering commitment to enhancing Quad relations during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. He emphasized President Trump's dedication to meeting with Quad members, underscoring the grouping's strategic significance.

Gor pledged to foster robust India-US cooperation within the Quad framework, citing the productive dialogue initiated by Secretary Rubio upon his State Department appointment. Notably, Gor indicated plans for a forthcoming Quad meeting and commended joint military exercises such as recent trainings involving U.S. and Indian troops in Alaska.

Addressing contentious issues, Gor highlighted the challenges with India's Russian oil purchases, advocating for concerted global tariff policies. He recognized India's critical role in counterbalancing China within BRICS, amid recent discussions on de-dollarisation. Gor reassured the Senate of India's openness to engagement, pivotal in navigating BRICS complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)