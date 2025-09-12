Left Menu

UAE Condemns Israel's Qatar Strike Amid Regional Turmoil

The UAE has strongly protested Israel's airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, summoning the Israeli Deputy Head of Mission in Abu Dhabi. The move underscores regional tensions and growing support for Qatar. International reactions follow, as Qatar denies pre-attack information despite the US claims, while Israel confirms using stealth technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:30 IST
Palestinians shout slogans at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has taken a firm stance against Israel's recent strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar. In a move that highlights intensifying Middle Eastern tensions, the UAE summoned Israeli Deputy Head of Mission David Ohad Horsandi to express a vehement protest, citing the attack as 'blatant and cowardly'.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, warned that aggression against any GCC member country undermines the region's collective security. As Qatar garners regional and international backing, its Prime Minister plans to meet with top US officials, solidifying solidarity against the Israeli assault.

Despite the White House claiming advance warning to Qatar about the strikes, Qatari officials refute this, describing the claims as 'baseless'. Meanwhile, Israel admits to executing the attack using stealth aircraft, which resulted in the death of several Hamas leaders but missed its primary targets involved in negotiation efforts.

