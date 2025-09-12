Mauritius and India Strengthen Bonds with Strategic Agreements

The official visit of the Mauritian delegation to India, led by Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, prominently featured cultural and religious engagements, notably at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Delegation member Kevin C Lukeeram praised the deep sense of belonging felt during the visit, expressing gratitude to the Indian government.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) remarked that the visit highlights the enduring cultural and civilisational ties that anchor the relationship between India and Mauritius. Following the temple visit, MEA lauded the opportunity as a reinforcing moment for the historic bonds shared by the two nations.

Besides religious engagements, Prime Minister Ramgoolam's itinerary included significant diplomatic activities. A bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded with the signing of several strategic agreements. These measures aim to expand cooperation in infrastructure, digital technology, healthcare, and maritime security, among other sectors, uplifting the Indo-Mauritian relationship to new heights.

