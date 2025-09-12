Left Menu

Mauritius and India Strengthen Bonds with Strategic Agreements

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam's visit to India highlights deep cultural ties and strategic partnerships. The visit included prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, a joint press statement with PM Modi, and the signing of multiple agreements to bolster cooperation in areas like digital technology, healthcare, and maritime security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:40 IST
Mauritius and India Strengthen Bonds with Strategic Agreements
Kevin C Lukeeram of the Mauritius delegation during visit to Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The official visit of the Mauritian delegation to India, led by Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, prominently featured cultural and religious engagements, notably at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Delegation member Kevin C Lukeeram praised the deep sense of belonging felt during the visit, expressing gratitude to the Indian government.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) remarked that the visit highlights the enduring cultural and civilisational ties that anchor the relationship between India and Mauritius. Following the temple visit, MEA lauded the opportunity as a reinforcing moment for the historic bonds shared by the two nations.

Besides religious engagements, Prime Minister Ramgoolam's itinerary included significant diplomatic activities. A bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded with the signing of several strategic agreements. These measures aim to expand cooperation in infrastructure, digital technology, healthcare, and maritime security, among other sectors, uplifting the Indo-Mauritian relationship to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP and RSS leaders are like Kauravas of Mahabharata, while Congress cadres are in role of Pandavas: Gandhi at party meet.

BJP and RSS leaders are like Kauravas of Mahabharata, while Congress cadres ...

 India
2
NATO Ramps Up Defense After Poland Drone Incident

NATO Ramps Up Defense After Poland Drone Incident

 Global
3
France Condemns Russian Drone Incident in Poland

France Condemns Russian Drone Incident in Poland

 France
4
Election Commission's Social Media Strategy Against Misinformation

Election Commission's Social Media Strategy Against Misinformation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025