Sharjah Narrative Forum Explores Future of Novels Amid AI Revolution

Cairo, Egypt witnessed the conclusion of the 21st Sharjah Narrative Forum, a significant event exploring the intersection between literature and artificial intelligence. Held under the theme 'The Novel and Artificial Intelligence,' more than 60 esteemed writers, academics, and critics from Egypt and the Arab world converged to discuss the transformative impact of AI on narrative art forms.

The event, supported by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, took place at the Supreme Council of Culture's impressive venue. Distinguished attendees such as Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah's Department of Culture, and Ashraf Al-Azzazi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Culture, graced the forum. They applauded the participants' valuable insights, awarding certificates of appreciation for their formidable contributions to the dialogue.

Conversations spanned a range of forward-thinking topics. Key discussions pondered whether artificial intelligence could craft new narrative elements, the implications for the human condition as represented in novels, and whether traditional storytelling faces obsolescence in the AI era. Testimonies by writers underscored an enduring commitment to storytelling as a vital expression of humanity.