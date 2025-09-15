TV BRICS unveils new season showcasing Russia's Science Achievements

TV BRICS International Media Network has announced the launch of the second season of its acclaimed series Laboratorium, dedicated to showcasing Russia's latest technological innovations and scientific breakthroughs. The new season will premiere on TV BRICS from September 17, 2025, with weekly episodes designed to be adapted into foreign languages and broadcast by the network's international media partners.

As per TV BRICS, the first season of Laboratorium reached audiences in 11 countries across Eurasia, Africa, and South America, drawing a total media audience of over 35 million viewers. "TV BRICS prioritises the promotion of topics related to strengthening technological sovereignty and the development of science and education in the international media space. These are key factors that directly affect people's quality of life and national progress. The high interest from BRICS+ countries in the first season explains why we are continuing the series. In the second season, we are focusing on testing unique technologies in real-world conditions, experimentally confirming their performance and effectiveness," said Ivan Zakharenko, Head of Thematic Broadcasting and Special Media Projects Department at TV BRICS.

The second season includes 13 episodes, each 13 minutes long, covering innovations in space technology, agriculture, housing, ecology, and healthcare. The series features Lyuba, an AI-generated host who helps explain complex scientific concepts in a clear and accessible manner. In its first season, Laboratorium aired on major media outlets such as ANTV (Venezuela), Com Brasil (Brazil), Durban TV (South Africa), Tehran Times (Iran), and Dongbeiwang (China), as well as Russian channels including National Housing Channel and Yugra TV.

"We find the Laboratorium programme highly interesting. Its content explains many scientific facts that directly affect our daily lives. Even viewers without special training can access and comprehend the professional information," said Zhang Rui, Head of Dongbeiwang's "Partners" website. The second season of Laboratorium will air from September to December 2025 on TV BRICS every Wednesday at 12:15 pm, 5 pm, and 10:30 pm (GMT+3). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)