Diamonds are Quantum's Best Friend: Breakthrough in Photon Capture Technology

Israeli and German researchers have made a significant advancement in quantum technology by developing a method to capture nearly all the light emitted by microscopic defects in diamonds. This development could enhance the reliability and integration of quantum devices in communications and sensing applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:20 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

In a collaborative effort between Israeli and German scientists, there is a significant advancement in diamond technology that might revolutionize quantum communication and sensor precision. The teams have discovered a method to capture nearly all the light emitted by defects in diamonds, a breakthrough poised to make quantum devices faster and more reliable in practical usage.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Humboldt University in Berlin concentrated on nitrogen-vacancy centers in diamond crystals. These minuscule imperfections emit photons that are crucial for the evolution of quantum computers, secure communications, and high-precision sensors. Previously, the dispersion of light in various directions made it challenging to harness this quantum information effectively.

By embedding nanodiamonds with NV centers into meticulously crafted hybrid nanoantennas, researchers have taken a giant leap forward. These antennas, made from alternating layers of metal and dielectric materials, guide the captured light precisely, achieving up to 80% photon capture efficiency at room temperature. This achievement is a game-changer for integrating quantum technology into existing systems, paving the way for practical quantum devices.

