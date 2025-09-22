Jaishankar and Rubio Set for Key Talks Amidst India-US Diplomatic Thaw

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York, in conjunction with the 80th United Nations General Assembly. Scheduled for 11 a.m. EST, this meeting underscores ongoing efforts to bolster India-US relations, which have shown signs of improvement after recent strains.

Relations between the two nations were tested with trade tensions after former President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Indian goods. However, both leaders are optimistic about reaching a consensus, as evidenced by their last interaction during the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington in July. Their upcoming bilateral engagement marks a significant step in mending ties.

Amid concerns over H-1B visas following Trump's executive order imposing a fee on new applicants, uncertainty looms among Indian tech workers in the U.S. Meanwhile, ahead of formal trade talks in Washington, Rubio emphasized India's significance on the global stage, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, describing the Indo-US relationship as vital for future global dynamics.