UN Pushes for Security Council Reform: India's Voice Grows Stronger

The United Nations supports reforming the Security Council to reflect modern realities, with India playing a significant role. While the decision on permanent membership remains with member states, India's contributions and calls for reforms are emphasized amidst global concerns like protectionism and key UN events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:41 IST
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations is advocating for significant changes to the Security Council to better represent the geopolitical landscape of 2025, emphasizing India's influential role in the multilateral system. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's support for this reform, stressing the importance of modernizing the council's structure.

Dujarric acknowledged that the choice of countries for permanent seats in a revamped Security Council is in the hands of the member states. He stated, "The Secretary-General is very supportive of reforms to make the Security Council more representative of today's world." India, a strong proponent of multilateralism, emerges as a key player in this ongoing discourse, thanks to its significant contributions to the UN system.

Meanwhile, India's government, led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, remains committed to securing a permanent seat in the expanded Security Council. In parallel, the UN expresses concerns over global trade tensions, emphasizing the adverse effects of protectionism on economic stability and development during the 80th anniversary of the UN, a Climate Ambition Summit, and a notable meeting on women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

