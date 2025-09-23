Left Menu

China Invites Global Talent as New Visa Policies Unfold

China has announced new visa regulations to attract international talent, especially in science and technology. Emphasizing the importance of cross-border talent exchange, the new 'K visa' offers extended flexibility. The move comes amid the U.S. tightening its H-1B visa policies with increased processing fees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:23 IST
China Invites Global Talent as New Visa Policies Unfold
China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun (Photo/X@ChinaSpox_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at attracting global talent to bolster its technological and economic development. During a press briefing, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, underscored the vital role of cross-border talent exchange in today's globalized world. This initiative serves as a testament to China's dedication to fostering innovation and providing career opportunities for international professionals.

"In a globalised world, cross-border flow of talents is instrumental in global technological and economic advancement. China welcomes talents from various sectors and fields across the world to come and find their footing in China for the progress of humanity and career success," stated Guo Jiakun. His remarks come shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump introduced a significant overhaul of the H-1B visa petitions.

The U.S. has imposed a hefty USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, a steep rise from the previous USD 1,500. This new regulation, effective after September 21, affects only new applicants or those entering the lottery, with existing visa holders remaining unaffected. In contrast, China's new 'K visa' category aims to attract young science and technology professionals, as confirmed by the recent amendment to the country's entry and exit regulations.

Effective October 1, the new visa policies provide the 'K visa' under China's ordinary visa classifications, signed into law by Premier Li Qiang. Targeted at eligible young sci-tech professionals, the visa offers greater flexibility, including multiple entries, extended validity, and longer stays than China's existing 12 standard visa types.

Holders of the K visa will engage in academic and cultural exchanges, scientific research, technology development, and entrepreneurship. Crucially, applicants are not required to secure an invitation from a Chinese institution or employer, allowing for independent applications that meet age, education, and experience criteria through a streamlined process.

TRENDING

1
Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

 India
2
Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

 Global
3
Debunking Myths: Paracetamol, Vaccines, and Autism

Debunking Myths: Paracetamol, Vaccines, and Autism

 Switzerland
4
Chad Mizelle to Step Down from DOJ: A Close Trump Ally Returns Home

Chad Mizelle to Step Down from DOJ: A Close Trump Ally Returns Home

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025