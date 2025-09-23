UN Calls for Global Action Against Terrorism Post-Pahalgam Attack

The United Nations on Monday called for a stronger global effort against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack. During the United Nations General Assembly, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General, reiterated the UN's longstanding commitment to condemning terrorism.

"The Secretary-General has been vocal against every terrorist strike and will sustain this stance. Through the Office of Counterterrorism, we support countries not only in law enforcement but also in implementing travel bans and tracking finances. Terrorism transcends borders, necessitating international solutions," Dujarric stated. He further emphasized the need for nations to maintain peaceful relations with neighbors, especially in light of cross-border terrorism challenges highlighted by countries, including India.

Addressing broader geopolitical concerns, Dujarric also mentioned the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, echoing India's call for dialogue. "Dialogue and diplomacy are key to resolving the Ukraine conflict, adhering to international law and Ukraine's territorial integrity," he said. Moreover, Dujarric noted the significance of the UN General Assembly's impending discussions on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, emphasizing it as the viable resolution for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)