India-Morocco Forge New Horizons with Advanced Defence Facility Inauguration

In a landmark event underscoring the strengthening ties between India and Morocco, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Moroccan counterpart Abdelatif Loudyi inaugurated a state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility in Berrechid on Tuesday. This new facility, established by Tata Advanced Systems Limited, is part of India's broader strategy to become a global leader in advanced technology and high-quality production.

Spanning 20,000 square meters, the plant is dedicated to producing the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8, an innovation developed collaboratively by TASL and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Singh hailed the inauguration as a significant milestone in the ever-evolving strategic partnership between India and Morocco.

Reflecting on India's mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Singh highlighted the importance of not merely self-sufficiency but evolving as a credible source of advanced military technology worldwide. He emphasized the philosophy of 'Make in India' alongside 'Make with Friends,' stressing partnerships based on trust and mutual growth. Together, India and Morocco aim to build a secure, innovative future. Singh's visit marks the first by an Indian Defence Minister to Morocco, reinforcing the historic bond between the two countries.

