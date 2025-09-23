Left Menu

Trump Threatens Tariffs on Russia Amid Ukraine War Tensions

At the UN General Assembly, President Trump warned of heavy tariffs on Russia unless it ends the Ukraine war. Initially seen as a 'tough leader,' Putin now faces criticism from Trump, who is frustrated by the ongoing conflict, sanctions, and rising death toll. Trump's diplomatic approach has evolved significantly.

US President Donald Trump addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, criticising Russia's war in Ukraine (Photo/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Russia, threatening substantial tariffs if it fails to terminate the ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump asserted that Russia's campaign is detrimental to its global image.

Reflecting on his past rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump admitted underestimating the complexity of ending the conflict, noting that his formerly positive relationship with Putin has soured. The US administration is now exploring increased sanctions and arms support for Ukraine.

Trump's evolution from praising Putin to criticizing his handling of the Ukraine war highlights a shift in strategy. Trump's disappointment with Putin's actions and the intensifying conflict has led to stronger rhetoric, with Trump proposing ultimatums and sanctions to pressure Russia into negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

