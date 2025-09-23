Faces of Resilience: A Visual Call to Action Against Terrorism

The Eco Fawn Society, an environmental advocacy group, unveiled a compelling photo exhibition titled 'Faces of Resilience: Beyond Condemnation, Towards Solidarity' during the 60th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. The event, held at the Broken Chair, displayed photos and stories illustrating the devastating impact of Pakistan-supported terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The exhibition's vivid images highlighted traumatic events like the Pahalgam massacre, accompanied by potent messages calling for an end to terrorism and urging global unity against extremist violence. Sai Sampath Mettu, CEO of Eco Fawn Society, emphasized the exhibition's goal to transcend outrage and remembrance by providing a platform for reflection on human suffering, resilience, and courage.

Through striking visual narratives, the exhibition aimed to prompt society and policymakers to prioritize justice, rehabilitation, and collective efforts against terrorism's persistent impacts. This initiative is not merely about documenting pain but seeks to nurture empathy, solidarity, and a commitment to preventing future tragedies. The exhibition serves as a global call to action, pressing international entities to move beyond simple condemnation and actively support those still hurt by terrorism, highlighting that these victims are more than statistics; they are real individuals who have chosen hope over despair.

(With inputs from agencies.)