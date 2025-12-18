Left Menu

Belgian Football Federation Distances Itself from Rudi Garcia's Remarks

Rudi Garcia, Belgian national team coach, criticized the dismissal of Club Brugge manager Nicky Hayen before a key Champions League match. The Belgian football federation disassociated from Garcia's comments, emphasizing it was an internal club matter. The federation aims to focus on its objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:47 IST
The Belgian football federation has made it clear that it does not support recent comments by national team coach Rudi Garcia. Garcia had publicly criticized the dismissal of Club Brugge manager Nicky Hayen, which occurred just before Brugge's critical Champions League match against Arsenal.

Coach Garcia labeled the sacking as 'incomprehensible and unfair,' praising Hayen for his past achievements and leadership. He noted the importance of keeping successful Belgian managers in top positions to maintain team performance and continuity.

However, the federation quickly clarified its stance, with spokesperson David Steegen stating that such decisions are strictly internal matters for the clubs. The federation reiterated its focus on its own activities and goals, steering clear of club politics.

