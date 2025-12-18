Left Menu

Lawyer's Deceit: A Case of Identity and Land Fraud

A lawyer named Naveen Rana was arrested for defrauding a company by selling land using a deceased person's identity. He opened a bank account with fake documents and siphoned off money. Investigations revealed his fraudulent actions, leading to his arrest by the Economic Offences Wing.

Updated: 18-12-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:47 IST
Lawyer's Deceit: A Case of Identity and Land Fraud
Naveen Rana, a 40-year-old lawyer, was apprehended for allegedly defrauding a company by selling land through the identity of a deceased individual.

Rana, hailing from Bajghera village, opened a bank account in the name of Om Prakash, who died in 1993, using fabricated documents. The complaint originating from Axis Bank in September 2024 outlines these details.

The investigation, led by the Economic Offences Wing, revealed his method of defrauding the company, culminating in his arrest after siphoning off funds by unfreezing a bank account.

