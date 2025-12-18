Lawyer's Deceit: A Case of Identity and Land Fraud

Naveen Rana, a 40-year-old lawyer, was apprehended for allegedly defrauding a company by selling land through the identity of a deceased individual.

Rana, hailing from Bajghera village, opened a bank account in the name of Om Prakash, who died in 1993, using fabricated documents. The complaint originating from Axis Bank in September 2024 outlines these details.

The investigation, led by the Economic Offences Wing, revealed his method of defrauding the company, culminating in his arrest after siphoning off funds by unfreezing a bank account.

