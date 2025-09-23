Escalating Violence Against Minorities Sparks Urgent UN Concerns in Bangladesh

During the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Narender Kumar from the Shivi Development Society, an NGO, expressed deep concerns over the increasing violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh. He emphasized that the freedom of religion is under severe threat in the nation.

Kumar reported that following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation in August 2024, a significant rise in communal violence occurred. Over 2,000 incidents were recorded by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council between August 4 and 20, with 69 temples among the targets. He revealed that at least five Hindus were killed and that property destruction disproportionately affected the country's Hindu minority, approximately 8% of the population.

Although the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus acknowledged the violence, Kumar criticized its attribution solely to political unrest. He urged the council to hold the Bangladeshi government accountable for ensuring minority safety, respecting religious freedom, and pursuing unbiased investigations to bring the culprits to justice.

